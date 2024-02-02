First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,525. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.