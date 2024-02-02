First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 133,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

