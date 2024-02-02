First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3994 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
