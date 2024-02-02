First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 503,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,161,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

