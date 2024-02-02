First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $46.00. 15,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3595 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 298,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

