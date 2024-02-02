First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $46.00. 15,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3595 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
