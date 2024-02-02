Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $52.80. 387,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

