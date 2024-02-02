Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Trading 2.2% Higher

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.34. 8,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.95%.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.