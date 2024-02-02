Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$199.41.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 EPS for the current year.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
