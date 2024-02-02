Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $76,746.02

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $221.32 million and $76,746.02 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.35 or 0.99946998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010534 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00183379 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.47428953 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $73,537.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

