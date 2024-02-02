General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

