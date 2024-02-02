General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.75. General Motors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.

General Motors stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,854. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Motors by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,935,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

