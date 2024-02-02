GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Up 0.1%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.34. 5,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.