Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 1,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

