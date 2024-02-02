Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29,841% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNCGY
Greencore Group Stock Performance
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.