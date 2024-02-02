Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29,841% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

