Grin Price Tops $0.0828 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $8.13 million and $1.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,118.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00157633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.68 or 0.00546587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00393799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00164109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

