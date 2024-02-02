Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

