Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE GPI opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 85.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 97.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

