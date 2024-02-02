Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE GPI opened at $269.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.
Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.