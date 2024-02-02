Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and $143,101.41 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

