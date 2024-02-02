Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Down 4.1%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.87 and last traded at $76.98. 403,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 319,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $2,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haemonetics by 53.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

