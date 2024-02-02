Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.20

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 82844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

