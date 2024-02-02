HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,185,327.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.42. 1,227,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

