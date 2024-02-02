Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Down 1.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 54,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 127,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

