Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Sells 6,944 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

HTBK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 393,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

