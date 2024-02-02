Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Sells 6,944 Shares

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %
HTBK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 393,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
