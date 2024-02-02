Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86. 2,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

