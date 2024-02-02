HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $397.58

Shares of HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.58 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 435.57 ($5.54). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 431 ($5.48), with a volume of 1,145,733 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 81.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 422.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,408.85). 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

