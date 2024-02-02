Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.44

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $187.44 and traded as high as $193.50. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $184.86, with a volume of 13,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

