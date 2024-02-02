holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $245,104.73 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $245,104.73 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.88 or 0.05374923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00085535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01882115 USD and is up 7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $192,305.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

