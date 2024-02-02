Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.800-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1 billion-$38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.0 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.80-10.10 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,313,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

