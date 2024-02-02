Horizen Price Reaches $7.97 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00018466 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $116.62 million and $4.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,627,031 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

