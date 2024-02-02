Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Down 2.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. 12,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 164,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 217.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

