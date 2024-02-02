Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. 613,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,718. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.