Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
HLI traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. 613,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,718. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
