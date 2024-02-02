Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $343.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.62. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $347.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.