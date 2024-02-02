Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $229,350.00 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,865.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Icosavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,980. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $763.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

