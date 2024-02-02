iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 2%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 12,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 9,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
iFabric Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21.
iFabric Company Profile
iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.
