Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells 735 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $19,249.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Jolanda Howe sold 528 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $14,805.12.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 557,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.