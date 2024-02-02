Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 22,281 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.34. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 170,610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

