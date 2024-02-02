Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells 7,764 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,817. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $411.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

