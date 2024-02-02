Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 1,541 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $91,211.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,577.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Saturday, January 27th, Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76.

On Monday, January 1st, Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.59. 60,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,280. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Palomar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

