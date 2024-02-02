Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.53. 401,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,411. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after buying an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after buying an additional 250,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

