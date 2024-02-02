Internet Computer Price Tops $12.97 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00030039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.94 billion and $186.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,976,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,649,349 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

