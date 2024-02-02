Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,124.43

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,124.43 ($52.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,541 ($57.73). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,493 ($57.12), with a volume of 306,162 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRK. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.56) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.29) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,651 ($59.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,129.47. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

