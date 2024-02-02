Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average of $312.23. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $385.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.