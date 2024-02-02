Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.61% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $91,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,999. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

