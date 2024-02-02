iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.07. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.