iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.07. Approximately 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:ISHG Free Report ) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

