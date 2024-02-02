iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc.

Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.