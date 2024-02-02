iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 333185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 609,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 356,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

