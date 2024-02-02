iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601,547. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

