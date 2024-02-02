iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.91

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 7162259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

