iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IYR traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.