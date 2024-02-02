iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,760 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

