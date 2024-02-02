J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $230,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

